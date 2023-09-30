DRDO SSPL recruitment 2023: Apply for 8 JRF and Research Associate posts

DRDO Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL) has invited applications for JRF and Research Associate posts. Interested candidates can submit their applications within 15 days from the publication of the advertisement. The advertisement was published in the employment news on September 30. DRDO SSPL Invites Applications for JRF and Research Associate Posts; 15 Days to Apply

The tenure of the JRG and Research Assistant fellowship will be for two years.

DRDO SSPL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8 vacancies of which 6 vacancies are for the post of Junior research fellow and 2 vacancies are for the post of research associate.

DRDO SSPL Recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 28 years for JRF and 35 years for the post of Research Associate.

DRDO SSPL recruitment 2023: How to submit the application

Candidates have to submit their application to the following email address hrd.sspl@gov.in. Detailed terms and conditions and advertisement can be obtained be sending request to the same email.

