Home / Education / Employment News / DRDO-Advanced Systems Laboratory offers trade apprenticeship
employment news

DRDO-Advanced Systems Laboratory offers trade apprenticeship

  • DRDO-advanced systems laboratory has invited applications for 50 trade apprenticeship positions. The job advertisement is available in the weekly edition of Employment Newspaper.
DRDO-Advanced Systems Laboratory offers trade apprenticeship
DRDO-Advanced Systems Laboratory offers trade apprenticeship
Published on Oct 16, 2021 02:28 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

DRDO-advanced systems laboratory has invited applications for trade apprenticeships. A total 50 apprenticeship positions are on offer in fitter, electronic mechanic, electrician, computer operator and programming assistant, turner and fibre reinforced plastics processor trades.

Candidates for trade apprentices should have registered at www.apprenticeshipindia.org. Non-registered candidates will be rejected, the job notice reads.

Selection will be made on the basis of academic merit, written test and interview as required, candidates have been informed. “Candidates selected for training will not be allowed to withdraw from training except for reasons which are beyond their control. Before commencement of the training, the candidates will have to execute a contract of apprenticeship. Those who absent themselves are liable to refund the whole cost of their training as well as the amount received as stipend as determined by the central apprenticeship advisor,” the job notice adds.

DRDO recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • ITI in Fitter: 20 posts
  • ITI in electronic mechanic: 8 posts
  • ITI in electrician: 12 posts
  • ITI in computer operator and programming assistant: 3 posts
  • ITI in turner: 3 posts
  • ITI in fibre reinforced plastics processor: 4 posts
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
drdo ceptam drdo apprentice
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out