DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Notification for 12,065 TGT posts in Delhi on the cards

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is in the process of preparing to issue an advertisement for inviting applications and conducting exams to recruit 12,065 TGT teachers in Delhi government schools. In an affidavit filed in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, March 31, DSSSB submitted the expected timeline for the completion of selection process in respect of TGT/TGT (MIL) posts.

According to the timeline for the selection process issued by DSSSB, the advertisement for the exam is expected to be issued on May 31, while the applications can be received till July 31. Further, the recruitment exam for selection is expected to be conducted in January, 2022.

"That so far as 12065 vacancies for filling-up 18 categories TGT/TGT (MIL) posts are concerned the initial requisition was received on 18.3.2020 but further action could not be taken because of COVID-19 situation. However, after Delhi Disaster Management Authority granted permission to DSSSB on 7.12.2020 to conduct online exams for the pending Posts Codes, besides other categories DSSSB considered the 18 Post Codes for TGT / TGT (MIL) Posts, after certain discrepancies which were pointed out have been removed now, DSSSB is in the process of issuing the advertisement to conduct the exam," says the affidavit.

"DSSSB has already issued a notification on 4.3.2021 with respect to 32 Post Codes for various Technical Posts including 1126 posts of Special Educator (Primary) MCD and 19 posts of TGT (Deaf and Dumb) Department of Social Welfare, the affidavit further says.

The DSSSB has filled the affidavit in the matter of Social Jurist, A Lawyers Group (Petitioner) vs Dharmender Sharma & ORS (Respondents).