DSSSB Recruitment 2023:1752 Assistant Teacher and PGT posts notified at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, apply from Jan 9

DSSSB Recruitment 2023:1752 Assistant Teacher and PGT posts notified at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, apply from Jan 9

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 29, 2023 02:06 PM IST

DSSSB notifies 1752 Assistant Teachers and PGT Vacancies.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has notified 1752 Assistant Teachers and PGT Vacancies. The applictaion process will commence on January 9 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 7. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Application process begins on January 9(HT file)

DSSSB Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1752 vacancies for Assistant Teachers and Post Graduate Teacher Vacancies.

Details:

Post-Graduate Teacher Vacancies: 297

Assistant Teacher Vacancies: 1455

DSSSB Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD. & Ex-serviceman category is exempted from paying the application fee.

The candidates submitting their application online should pay the requisite fees only through SBI e-pay. Other modes of payment will not be considered and the application of such candidates will be rejected out rightly and payment made shall stand forfeited.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023 examination pattern: DSSSB will conduct a tier one Examination for the post of Assistant Teacher (Nursery) (Female)/ Assistant Teacher (Nursery) and Post Graduate Teacher.

DSSSB recruitment 2023: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply:

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Next, click on the Apply link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the notification below:

Exam and College Guide
