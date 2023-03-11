DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 238 Craft Instructor & other posts
DSSSB will recruit candidates for Craft Instructor and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DSSSB at dsssbonline.nic.in.
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has invited applications from candidates for Craft Instructor and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DSSSB at dsssbonline.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 238 posts in the organisation.
The registration process was started on March 9 and will end on April 7, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Instructor Millwright: 7 posts
- Technical Assistant: 2 posts
- Maintenance Mechanic: 1 post
- Craft Instructor: 159 posts
- Employability Skills Instructor: 18 posts
- Workshop Calculation and Science Instructor: 26 posts
- Workshop Attendant: 45 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available on employment news.
Selection Process
The selection process includes one tier examination. The examination will comprise of 200 marks question. The time duration is for 2 hours. Marks scored by the candidates in the Computer Based Test will be calculated on prorated basis.
Application Fees
The application fees is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD and Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DSSSB.
Direct link to apply for DSSSB recruitment