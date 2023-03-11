DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 238 Craft Instructor & other posts

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has invited applications from candidates for Craft Instructor and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DSSSB at dsssbonline.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 238 posts in the organisation.

The registration process was started on March 9 and will end on April 7, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Instructor Millwright: 7 posts

Technical Assistant: 2 posts

Maintenance Mechanic: 1 post

Craft Instructor: 159 posts

Employability Skills Instructor: 18 posts

Workshop Calculation and Science Instructor: 26 posts

Workshop Attendant: 45 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available on employment news.

Selection Process

The selection process includes one tier examination. The examination will comprise of 200 marks question. The time duration is for 2 hours. Marks scored by the candidates in the Computer Based Test will be calculated on prorated basis.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD and Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DSSSB.

Direct link to apply for DSSSB recruitment