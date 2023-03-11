Home / Education / Employment News / DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 238 Craft Instructor & other posts

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 238 Craft Instructor & other posts

employment news
Published on Mar 11, 2023 06:11 PM IST

DSSSB will recruit candidates for Craft Instructor and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DSSSB at dsssbonline.nic.in.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 238 Craft Instructor & other posts (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 238 Craft Instructor & other posts (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has invited applications from candidates for Craft Instructor and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DSSSB at dsssbonline.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 238 posts in the organisation.

The registration process was started on March 9 and will end on April 7, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Instructor Millwright: 7 posts
  • Technical Assistant: 2 posts
  • Maintenance Mechanic: 1 post
  • Craft Instructor: 159 posts
  • Employability Skills Instructor: 18 posts
  • Workshop Calculation and Science Instructor: 26 posts
  • Workshop Attendant: 45 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available on employment news.

Selection Process

The selection process includes one tier examination. The examination will comprise of 200 marks question. The time duration is for 2 hours. Marks scored by the candidates in the Computer Based Test will be calculated on prorated basis.

Application Fees

The application fees is 100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD and Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DSSSB.

Direct link to apply for DSSSB recruitment

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dsssb delhi dsssb recruitment dsssb recruitment + 1 more
dsssb delhi dsssb recruitment dsssb recruitment
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out