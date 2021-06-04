Home / Education / Employment News / DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021: Registration begins today for 5807 teaching posts
DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021: Registration begins today for 5807 teaching posts(Hindustan Times Media)
DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021: Registration begins today for 5807 teaching posts(Hindustan Times Media)
employment news

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021: Registration begins today for 5807 teaching posts

DSSSB will begin the registration process for TGT posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 01:55 PM IST

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB will begin the registration process for TGT posts on June 4, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the Trained Graduate Teacher, TGT posts can apply online through the official site of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The last date to register online is till July 3, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 5807 TGT posts in the Union Territory. Candidates having a bachelor’s degree or equivalent from a recognized University having secured 45 percent marks in aggregate can apply for the posts. To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of DSSSB on dsssbonline.nic.in.

• Register online or login to the account.

• Fill in the application form.

• Make the payment of application fees.

• Upload the scanned copies of the documents.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay 100/- as application fees. Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, P.W.D, and Ex-serviceman category are exempted from payment of application fees.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dsssb teacher recruitment dsssb recruitment exam schedule for pgt dsssb.delhi.gov.in sarkari naukri + 2 more

Related Stories

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 5,807 teaching posts(HT file)
DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 5,807 teaching posts(HT file)
employment news

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 5,807 teaching posts

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 08:49 AM IST
DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021 registration process to begin on June 4, 2021. Candidates can apply for 5807 teaching posts through the official site of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.