DU recruitment 2022: P.G.D.A.V college to recruit 46 Asst Professor

employment news
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 01:39 PM IST

DU recruitment 2022: Apply for 46 Assistant professor posts in P.G.D.A.V colleges.

ByHT Education Desk

P.G.D.A.V Evening college of university of Delhi has invited applications for Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates can apply online at colrec.uod.ac.in. The last date for receipt of application is November 10 or two week from the publication of advertisement in employment news. The advertisement was published on the employment news on October 22.

The application fee for candidates in the UR/OBC/EWS category is 500. Women, SC, ST, and PwBD applicants are not charged an application fee.

DU Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 46 Assistant professor vacancies.

Commerce: 14

Economics: 2

English: 2

Hindi: 9

History: 3

Mathematics: 5

Political Science: 6

Sanskrit: 3

Environment Studies: 2

DU Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates have to apply online through the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in.

Notification here

