IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / ECIL Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 180 engineering apprenticeship
ECIL Recruitment 2020(HT File)
ECIL Recruitment 2020(HT File)
employment news

ECIL Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 180 engineering apprenticeship

  • The online application window for Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) recruitment for the posts of graduate engineer apprentice (GEA) and Technical Diploma Apprentice (TA), will close on January 15
READ FULL STORY
By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:10 PM IST

The online application window for Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) recruitment for the posts of graduate engineer apprentice (GEA) and Technical Diploma Apprentice (TA), will close on January 15. Candidates interested in the apprentice can apply online at www.ecil.co.in.

The period of apprenticeship will be one year at Hyderbad.

There are a total of 180 vacancies out of which 160 are for Graduate Engineer Apprentices and 20 for Diploma Apprentices in the various Engineering Branches.

Key Dates:

Selection list display on ECIL Website - 18 January 2021

Provisional list/ candidates joining Dates - 20 and 21 January 2021

Second list / Panel list display on ECIL web site - 28 January 2021

Second List candidates joining Dates: 29&30 January 2021

Apprenticeship training will start from 04 January 2021

Details of Vacancy:

Graduate Engineer Apprentices (GEA) - 160 Posts

ECE stream - 100

CSE stream - 25

Mechanical stream- 20

EEE stream - 10

Civil - 5

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices (TA) - 20 Posts

ECE stream - 10

CSE stream - 10

Pay scale:

Graduate Engineer Apprentices (GEA) - Rs.9000/-

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices (TA)- Rs.8000/-

Eligibility Criteria for ECIL Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

GEA - Candidates having engineering degree (B.tech/B.E) on or after April 1, 2018.

Diploma Apprentices - Candidates who have passed three years Diploma course in ECE & CSE branches on or after April 1, 2018

Selection Process for ECIL Apprentice Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of the qualifying examination marks merit (i.e BE/B.Tech consolidated marks merit for GEAs and Diploma consolidated marks for Diploma Apprentices)


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
According to the survey, the national capital has an unemployment rate of 16.25%.(Reuters file photo)
According to the survey, the national capital has an unemployment rate of 16.25%.(Reuters file photo)
employment news

Delhi's unemployment rate 16.25%, nearly 10% children out of school: Govt survey

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:50 PM IST
The survey titled "Socio-Economic Profile of Residents of Delhi" was conducted between November 2018 and November 2019 and covered 1.02 crore people in the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ECIL Recruitment 2020(HT File)
ECIL Recruitment 2020(HT File)
employment news

ECIL Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 180 engineering apprenticeship

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:10 PM IST
  • The online application window for Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) recruitment for the posts of graduate engineer apprentice (GEA) and Technical Diploma Apprentice (TA), will close on January 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
JKSSB Recruitment 2020(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
JKSSB Recruitment 2020(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
employment news

JKSSB Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 1700 vacancies tomorrow

By Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:10 AM IST
  • JKSSB Recruitment: The online registration window of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) recruitment for District/Divisional/UT Cadre posts of various departments under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services will close on Saturday, January 16, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Allahabad High Court.(ANI)
File photo: Allahabad High Court.(ANI)
employment news

Married daughter too eligible for govt jobs on compassionate ground: UP HC

PTI, Allahabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:35 PM IST
Married daughter too eligible for govt jobs on compassionate ground: UP HC
READ FULL STORY
Close
MPPEB constable recruitment 2021.(HT file)
MPPEB constable recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

MPPEB constable recruitment 2021: Apply for 4000 vacancies from Jan 16

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the MPPEB constable recruitment 2021 online at peb.mp.gov.in on or before January 30, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A UK-incorporated bank, PNB (International) is a wholly owned subsidiary of PNB India. It has seven branches in London and elsewhere in the UK.(Reuters file photo)
A UK-incorporated bank, PNB (International) is a wholly owned subsidiary of PNB India. It has seven branches in London and elsewhere in the UK.(Reuters file photo)
employment news

PNB SO results 2020 declared at pnbindia.in, here's direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:08 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the PNB SO exam 2020 can check their result online at pnbindia.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS IT Recruitment 2021(File)
IBPS IT Recruitment 2021(File)
employment news

IBPS IT Recruitment 2021: Various vacancies notified for engineers, programer

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:09 AM IST
  • IBPS IT Recruitment 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has notified various vacancies for the posts of analyst programmer, IT system support engineer and IT engineer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KSP RSI answer key 2021. (HT file)
KSP RSI answer key 2021. (HT file)
employment news

KSP RSI answer key 2021 released, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 06:42 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the answer key online at rsi20.ksp-online.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai Police (HT File)
Mumbai Police (HT File)
employment news

First phase of Maharashtra police recruitment starts, 5k vacancies to be filled

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:44 AM IST
"The first phase of the recruitment has begun, in which 5,297 posts will be filled up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One-time registration portal for govt jobs launched in Haryana(HT File)
One-time registration portal for govt jobs launched in Haryana(HT File)
employment news

One-time registration portal for govt jobs launched in Haryana

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:39 AM IST
The Haryana government on Tuesday rolled out a one-time registration portal for job aspirants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative(AFP)
Representative(AFP)
employment news

US job openings declined by less than forecast in November

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:34 AM IST
U.S. job openings fell in November by less than forecast, indicating labor demand remained relatively steady before the resurgent virus began to weigh on employment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aryabhatta Knowledge University.(SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)
Aryabhatta Knowledge University.(SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)
employment news

Vacancy at the top in several Bihar varsities

By Arun Kumar
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Several universities in Bihar have once again slipped under ad hoc arrangement at the top. There are at least five universities, which don’t have regular vice chancellors for months, while another will have vacancy in the next couple of months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Army Recruitment Rally, Cuttack 2021. (HT File)
Indian Army Recruitment Rally, Cuttack 2021. (HT File)
employment news

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Registration begins, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment rally online at joinindianarmy.nic.in on or before February 24, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RRB NTPC Phase 2 admit card 2021.(Screengrab)
RRB NTPC Phase 2 admit card 2021.(Screengrab)
employment news

RRB NTPC Phase 2 admit card 2021 for Chandigarh region released

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:08 PM IST
  • Candidates whose exam is falling in the second phase can download their RRB NTPC CBT-1 admit card online at rrbcdg.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GPSC Assistant Manager answer key 2021.(HT file)
GPSC Assistant Manager answer key 2021.(HT file)
employment news

GPSC Assistant Manager answer key 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:46 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts) can check the answer key online at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP