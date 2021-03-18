ESIC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 189 Faculty and other posts till March 25
- ESIC Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at esic.nic.in on or before March 25, 2021, until 6 pm.
ESIC Recruitment 2021: The Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Hyderabad has invited online applications for the recruitment of Faculty, Consultant, Senior Resident, Senior Research Scientist, and Junior Resident on its official website.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at esic.nic.in on or before March 25, 2021, until 6 pm.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 189 vacancies, out of which, 96 vacancies are for Senior Residents, 25 for Associate Professor, 17 for Junior Consultant, 11 each for Assistant Professor, and Professor, 8 each for Junior Residents, and Consultant, 7 for Senior Consultant, 5 for Specialty Specialist, and one for Senior Research Scientist.
Candidates will have to pay an application fee of ₹500. For SC/ST/ ESIC Candidates (Regular employees) /Female and Ex-servicemen & PH candidates, the registration fee is exempted.
"Selection will be made on the basis of interview of shortlisted candidates which will be conducted by the selection board. The results of the interview will be uploaded on the www.esic.nic.in and no enquiry or correspondence in this regard will be entertained," reads the official notice.
Direct link to apply online for Faculty and others.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
