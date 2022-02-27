Home / Education / Employment News / EXIM recruitment: Apply for the post of MTs, check details here
  Export-Import Bank of India has invited application for 25 vacancies of Management Trainee (MT). The application process is underway and the last date to submit the application form is March 14.
Published on Feb 27, 2022
Export-Import Bank of India has invited application for 25 vacancies of  Management Trainee (MT). The application process is underway and the last date to submit the application form is March 14. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of EXIM bank at www.eximbankindia.in.

EXIM recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25 vacancies of Management Trainee.

EXIM recruitment age limit: The maximum age for the Unreserved and EWS candidates are 25 years. The upper age limit for the SC/ST candidates is 30 years and for the OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates is 28 years.

EXIM recruitment application fee: Candidates from the general and OBC category have to pay 600 as application fee, while SC/ST/PWD/EWS and female candidates have to pay 100 as application fee.

EXIM recruitment selection process: The Selection Process will comprise of Written Test and Personal Interview.

Direct link to apply here

EXIM recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of EXIM at www.eximbankindia.in

On the homepage click on the careers tab

Click on the apply now link

Register and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Scan and upload the documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for the future use.

 

