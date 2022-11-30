Extend SSC GD 2022 application window, ask aspirants as website loading slow

SSC Constable GD 2022: Some aspirants applying for SSC Constable GD 2022 have requested the commission to extend the application window saying they are facing issues while submitting their forms. As per the original schedule, November 30 is the last date to apply for these posts.

While the website is not working properly since yesterday, some of the aspirants went on to say that they have been facing this issue for the last 3-5 days – some of them are saying the problem has been there for a week now. HT Digital could not verify all these claims.

Recently, the commission announced 20,000+ additional posts in SSC Constable GD 2022. The original number of vacancies was 24,369, which now stands at 45,284.

Concerned that they will miss their chance to apply for the recruitment drive, candidates have taken to microblogging platform Twitter and urged the commission to take appropriate action. Here's what they are saying:

Dear sir,

Pls give more time of application for Ssc constable GD 2022. I am applying this Post 2 weeks but this website not responding and application not submit.

Pls check attached file this error.



Pls solve this proble. pic.twitter.com/HY41X1C2C5 — Atul Bhandare (@AtulBha39254292) November 30, 2022

@rashtrapatibhvn @rajnathsingh @DefenceMinIndia @aajtak @ZeeNews please ssc gd ka date aage badha dijye bahut se student ka form fill up nhi ho paya h. Bahut saare student ka ye last chance h. So it's a humble request to do something. — Sunny kumar (@satyapalkrsunny) November 29, 2022

The website for #SSCGD 2022 is not working properly from last few hours that's why it's a humble request to @narendramodi & @sscGD please extend the last date of submission of online application — Manisha Rani (@Mraj05543Raj) November 29, 2022

Ssc website not working from 3days then how we apply, also not working at night,now today is last day of ssc gd post, you increase post but site not working so extend date and correct site of ssc🙏🙏first not open then domicile error @DoPTGoI @PMOIndia @PIBPersMin @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/GpsqXfEKPh — Ranveer Singh Rathore (@Ranveerwords) November 30, 2022

Sir many of the student are applying for SSC GD but it's been 5days they are unable to do so beacause of some thech issue,so kindly extend the last date of filling application.🙏🙏😔😔@EduMinOfIndia @dpradhanbjp @SSCorg_in #SSCGD2022 #SSCGD — Rakesh DU (@imrakeshdu) November 29, 2022

Despite aspirants asking, the commission has not extended the last date yet. The commission has not made any official statement in this regard either.