FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 72 Director and other posts

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, FSSAI has invited applications from candidates to apply for Director and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of FSSAI on fssai.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 7, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 72 posts in the organisation.

The period of deputation would be initially for three years. Further extension beyond three years would be subject to performance evaluation in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Director 13 Posts Joint Director 12 Posts Senior Manager 24 Posts Deputy Director 11 Posts Manager 22 Posts Assistant Director 20 Posts Deputy Manager 20 Posts Administrative Officer 8 Posts Senior Private Secretary 8 Posts Personal Secretary 7 Posts Assistant Manager 7 Posts Assistant 6 Posts Staff Car Driver 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Where to Apply

Candidates should send the hard copy of online application form along with supporting certificates to Assistant Director (Recruitment), FSSAI, FDA Bhawan, Kotla Road New Delhi by 18 November 2021 failing which the online application will not be considered.