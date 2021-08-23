GSECL recruitment 2021: Apply for 155 vacancies of Junior Engineer, details here

Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) has invited applications for the various post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer). The online application process will begin on August 25 and the last date to apply is September 14 by 6 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can check notification on the official website of GSECL at gsecl.in.

The selected candidate will be appointed as Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) for a period of five years and may be considered for regular establishment as a Junior Engineer on the pay scale of ₹45400-101200, subject to the satisfactory completion of the five years as Vidyut Sahayak.

GSECL recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 155 vacancies.

GSECL recruitment 2021 age limit: The age limit is 35 years for the unreserved category and 40 years for candidates of reserved and EWS categories as on August 25.

GSECL recruitment 2021 remuneration: The first year's fixed remuneration will be Rs. 37,000, followed by ₹39,000 for the second to fifth years.

GSECL recruitment 2021 application fee: The application fee for UR, SEBC, and EWS candidates is ₹500 (including GST). For ST, SC, and PwD candidates the application fee is Rs. 250 (including GST).