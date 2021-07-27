Gujarat HC recruitment 2021: Apply for the 16 posts of legal assistant

Gujarat High Court has invited applications for the post of legal assistants purely on a contract basis. The online submission of the application began on July 26 and the last date to apply is August 10.

The tentative date for the objective type written test is October 3. The Viva-voce Test (Oral Interview) will be conducted in the month of November/ December 2021.

The contract period is initially for a period of 11 months, extendable on a periodical basis, up to a maximum period of 3 Years, subject to the approval of the Honourable the Chief Justice.

Gujarat HC recruitment 2021 Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 16 Vacancies for the posts of legal assistant.

Gujarat HC recruitment 2021 Monthly Remuneration: The candidates will be paid a Fixed Remuneration of ₹20,000 per month.

Gujarat HC recruitment 2021 Age Limit: The candidates applying for the above-mentioned posts must be between the ages of 18 and 35 as of the last date for filing a "On-line Application," which is August 10, 2021.

Gujarat HC recruitment 2021 Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess a Degree in Law from any University in India or any Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission.

Candidates enrolled in the fifth year of a five-year law programme may apply for the position, and their final selection would be subject to their passing of the Fifth Year examination of LL.B., prior to their Appointment.

Candidate should have Basic Knowledge of Computer Application / Operation and acquaintance of vernacular Language.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of Gujrat High Court at https://gujarathighcourt.nic.in/