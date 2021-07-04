Home / Education / Employment News / Heavy Water Board recruitment exam 2021: Admit cards released, direct link here
Heavy Water Board recruitment exam 2021: Admit cards released, direct link here

  • The Heavy Water Board (HWB) will conduct the exam for the recruitment announced in January 2020 on July 23, 24 and 25. The HWB exam admit cards have been released on its official website, www.hwb.gov.in.
The Heavy Water Board (HWB) will conduct the exam for the recruitment announced in January 2020 on July 23, 24 and 25. The HWB exam admit cards have been released on its official website, www.hwb.gov.in.

Download HWB exam admit card

HWB admit card 2021: Know how to download

• Either go to the official website of HWB or else click on the link above

• Enter the application number and date of birth

• In case you have forgotten the application number, retrieve it in this page by clicking on the link “Forgot application number?”

• Submit the details

• Download the HWB admit card

• Read the instructions carefully

Through this recruitment, the heavy water board will recruit technical officers, stenographer, stipendiary trainees and other posts.

Selection of technical officers and stipendiary trainees will be held as per the rules given in the job notice. Click here for selection criteria.

"The Written Examinations / Tests / Interview (wherever applicable) for posts other than Category I & II Trainees, will be held in Mumbai or any other centre as decided by Heavy Water Board. The decision of HWB shall be final," the board has said.

"Outstation SC/ST candidates called for Written Examination / Skill Test / Level 1 & 2 Test / Interview will be eligible for to and fro rail fare by II Class (sleeper class) by the shortest route or the actual fare paid whichever is less, subject to production of tickets / ticket numbers etc.," it has added.


