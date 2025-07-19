Hindustan Shipyard Limited has invited applications for Dy Project Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Hindustan Shipyard Limited at hslvizag.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 47 posts in the organisation. Hindustan Shipyard Limited to recruit for 47 Dy Project Officer and other posts, details here

The registration process commenced on July 9 and concluded on August 9, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy details

1. Manager (Technical): 3 posts

2. Project Superintendent (Technical): 2 posts

3. Dy. Project Officer: 36 posts

4. Senior Consultant: 3 posts

5. Consultant: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Candidates meeting the essential qualification and experience criteria and minimum grade service/ CTC criteria shall be shortlisted for interviewed either online on ‘VC Mode’ or by physical mode at Hindustan Shipyard Limited.The selection process may include group discussion, preliminary screening interview and final selection interview.

Application Fees

The application fee is ₹300/-. No Registration fee for SC/ST/PH Candidates. Fee once paid will not

be refunded under any circumstances. Candidates are therefore requested to verify their eligibility before applying. Payment should be made through online and the receipt of the online payment is to be saved for future reference.