HSL recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts in Hindustan Shipyard Limited

Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) has invited applications from candidates to fill various posts on permanent absorption basis, on fixed term contract basis, and for Consultant on Fixed Term Contract basis.

The application process will begin from today, June 23.

The last date for the online submission of the application form is July 20 for permanent posts, August 10 for the Fixed Term Contract basis FTC and August 30 for the Consultant on Fixed Term Contract basis.

Candidates have to post or Courier the Print out of the filled online application along with self-attested copies of the mandatory documents to the following address General Manager (HR), Hindustan Shipyard Ltd, Gandhigram (PO), Visakhapatnam – 530 005.

The receipt of copy of the printed online application along with mandatory enclosures should reach by July 30 for permanent posts, for FTC post August 20 and September 10 for Consultant on Fixed Term Contract basis.

HSL recruitment 2021application fee is Rs. 300. Candidates from SC/ST/PH category are exempted from payment of application fee.

HSL recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

On Permanent Absorption Basis: One vacancy is each for the post of General Manager (HR) (E7), Additional General Manager (HR) (E6), Deputy General Manager (Finance) (E5), Manager (Finance) (E3), Deputy Manager (Finance) (E2). Deputy General Manager (Technical) (E5)-2;Senior Manager (Technical) (E4)-4; Manager (Technical) (E3)-7.

On Fixed Term Contract basis FTC: For the post Dy. Chief Project Officer (Infrastructure Augmentation) FTC ,Dy. Chief Project Officer (SAP Basis Consultant with HANA) FTC, Project Manager ( SAP ABAP developer on HANA) FTC there is one vacancy for each post.

Dy. Project Officer (Hull) [Shipwright trade] FTC-6; Dy. Project Officer (Submarine Technical) FTC-14; Dy. Project Officer (IN Ships Technical) FTC-8.

Consultant on Fixed Term Contract basis: One vacancy is each for the post of Sr. Consultant (Technical) - Mumba, Sr. Consultant (Infrastructure Augmentation), Sr. Consultant (Infrastructure Augmentation),Consultant (EKM Planning & Submarine Project Management).

For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website of HSL at https://www.hslvizag.in