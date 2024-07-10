HSSC CET Group C recruitment 2024: Last date to apply today for 15755 posts, direct link to apply

Haryana Staff Selection Commission, HSSC, will close the registration process for the recruitment of Group-C posts in the organisation on July 10, 2024. Candidates who are interested in the recruitment process can visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in and submit their applications. Candidates who wish to submit their applications can do so till 11.59 pm on July 10, 2024. (Image used for representation). (GETTY IMAGES.)

According to the website, the recruitment process is being conducted to fill 15755 posts under Group C in the organisation. Candidates who wish to submit their applications can do so till 11.59 pm on July 10, 2024.

According to the official website, Group-C CET-qualified candidates will be required to register again using their CET Registration Number and candidates applying for the first time need to click on the New Candidate button.

“ All candidates who have not filled their application form may do the same till 10.07.2024 (till 11:59 PM). Further, those candidates who have submitted their application form but want to edit any detail, may do the same from 08.07.2024 (12:01 AM onwards) till 10.07.2024 (till 11:59 PM),” mentioned an official notice.

Candidates who wish to submit the online applications for HSSC Group C Recruitment 2024 can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to apply for HSSC Group C Recruitment 2024:

Visit the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission, HSSC, at hssc.gov.in

Look out for the link to apply for HSSC Group C Recruitment 2024 on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates need to click on new candidate or registered candidate and continue the application process

After submitting the necessary information, verify the details and save the page

Take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in

