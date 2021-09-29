HSSC male constable GD admit card to be out on October 21, check details

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has rescheduled the written exam date for the post of Male Constable (G.D). The exam will be conducted on Thursday, October 28, 29, and 31st at various District Headquarters and Sub-Divisions of Haryana. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from October 21 onward through the official website of HSSC at www.hssc.gov.in.

The exam will be held in two sessions morning and evening from 10: 30 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 4:30 pm.

The official notification reads,’ Reference Haryana Staff Selection Commission Notice dated 10.07.2021 which was published in various newspapers and also available on HSSC website i.e. www.hssc.gov.in for conducting the Written Examination (OMR Based) for the post of Male Constable (G.D), against Advt. No. 04/2020, Cat. No. 01 of Police Deptt., Haryana. It is hereby informed that above-mentioned exam will be conducted on dated 28.10.2021 (Thursday), 29.10.2021 (Friday) & 31.10.2021 (Sunday) at various District Headquarters and Sub-Divisions of Haryana’.

The examination centre will be mentioned on the admit card.

