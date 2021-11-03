HSSC releases schedule for various exams, get admit cards from Nov 16

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the examination schedule for the various examinations under Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC), Chief Engineer Panchayati Raj Public Works Haryana and Architecture, Haryana. Candidates can check the notification on the official website of HSSC at www.hssc.gov.in.

The commission will hold the OMR based written examination for the various posts of Senior Account Clerk (HSIIDC), Draftsman (Civil) (Chief Engineer Panchayati Raj Public Works Haryana), Assistant Manager (Electrical) (HSIIDC), Assistant Draughtsman (Architecture, Haryana), Assistant Manager (IA) (HSIIDC) on November 21 and for Assistant (HSIIDC) the examination will be held on November 22.

The admit card for the above-mentioned examination will be released on November 16.

Candidates should carefully read and follow the directions on the Admit Card.

The examination for the said post will consist of 90 multiple choice questions spread over 90 minutes and divided into two sections. General awareness, reasoning, math, science, computer, English, Hindi, and concerned or relevant subject, if applicable, each receive a 75 percent weighting. Haryana's history, current affairs, literature, geography, civics, environment, and culture are all given a 25% weighting.

Candidates can check the detailed schedule below.