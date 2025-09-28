HUDCO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 37 lateral posts and 42 trainee officer vacancies

HUDCO Recruitment 2025: The Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) has invited online applications for 37 lateral positions and 42 Trainee Officers. Applications are open from September 27 to October 17, 2025. HUDCO Recruitment 2025: Applicants should meet specific eligibility requirements and follow the application process detailed on HUDCO's website. (Representational image/Unsplash)

HUDCO is hiring for lateral roles including Deputy General Manager (E-5, Rs.80,000–2,20,000), Assistant General Manager (E-4, Rs.70,000–2,00,000), Senior Manager (E-3, Rs.60,000–1,80,000) and Manager (E-2, Rs.50,000–1,60,000). Vacancies include 15 in Projects (Engineering), 16 in Finance, 3 in HR & Administration, 2 in IT, and 1 in Economics.

Is an Executive MBA still worth it? Insights from SP Jain's Gary Stockport HUDCO has also invited applications for Trainee Officers (E-1) with a pay scale of Rs.40,000–1,40,000 (IDA, w.e.f. 01.01.2017) and a maximum age limit of 28 years. A total of 42 vacancies are available across disciplines such as Projects/Engineering (15 posts), Finance (14), Law (3), HR & Administration (2), Information Technology (2), Economics (1) and Official Language (1). This includes four posts reserved under a special drive for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)—one each in Projects and Finance (HH) and two in Law (LV). Category-wise reservations apply for SC, ST, OBC-NCL and EWS candidates as specified in the notification.

HUDCO Recruitment 2025: Key Details HUDCO is seeking candidates with proven expertise in areas such as finance, law, human resources, project management, and engineering. These openings are primarily for lateral entry, meaning applicants must already have relevant professional experience. The positions are spread across different grades and carry attractive pay scales as per Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) norms.

The notification specifies the number of vacancies, grade pay, and required qualifications for each post. Most roles require a minimum of 3–15 years of post-qualification experience, depending on the level of the position. Educational qualifications vary by role and include graduate and postgraduate degrees in engineering, management, finance, or law from recognised universities or institutes.

The new Canada? Why Indian students are now looking to Australia for education HUDCO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility and Age Criteria Applicants must be Indian citizens and meet the age criteria mentioned for each grade, generally ranging from the mid-30s for middle-management roles to the mid-50s for senior management posts. Age relaxations apply to candidates from reserved categories as per Government of India guidelines.

HUDCO Recruitment 2025: Application Process Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can apply online through HUDCO’s official website. The advertisement clearly outlines the step-by-step process:

Visit the HUDCO careers page and complete the online registration.

Fill in personal and professional details and upload scanned copies of required documents, such as educational certificates, proof of experience, and a recent passport-size photograph.

Pay the application fee, if applicable, through the prescribed online mode.

Submit the completed application before the closing date.

It is important for applicants to ensure that all details provided are accurate, as any discrepancy could lead to disqualification.

HUDCO Recruitment 2025: Selection Procedure The selection process for lateral posts will include shortlisting based on qualifications and experience, followed by a personal interview. Verification of documents shall be done before the interview. The candidates shall be required to bring all their original certificates for the interview.

The selection process for HUDCO Trainee Officers will begin with a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by a personal interview. The CBT will have 150 questions for 150 marks to be completed in two hours, covering domain-specific topics (90 marks) and general aptitude (60 marks) with negative marking of 0.25 per wrong answer. For the Official Language discipline, the test will include MCQs and a descriptive section. The exam will be held in 21 cities across India in English and Hindi, and candidates can choose their preferred centre. Those who clear the CBT will be shortlisted in a 1:5 ratio for interviews, with the final merit list based on 80% CBT marks and 20% interview performance.

Delhi Pollution Control Committee opens recruitment for 54 posts on deputation HUDCO Recruitment 2025: Application Fee Applicants from UR, EWS and OBC-NCL categories must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 1,500 for lateral posts and Rs. 1,000 for Trainee Officer posts, while SC, ST and PwBD candidates are exempt. The fee is payable online through credit/debit card, net banking, UPI or wallet, and any extra convenience charges are borne by the applicant.

Note: Candidates are advised to check HUDCO’s official website for the exact schedule, detailed eligibility, and the full notification before applying.