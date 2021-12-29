Home / Education / Employment News / IAF AFCAT 2021: Registration ends tomorrow for 317 posts, here’s how to apply
employment news

IAF AFCAT 2021: Registration ends tomorrow for 317 posts, here’s how to apply

IAF AFCAT 2021 registration will end tomorrow, December 30, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IAF AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in. 
IAF AFCAT 2021.(Screengrab)
IAF AFCAT 2021.(Screengrab)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Air Force will end the registration process for IAF AFCAT 2021 on December 30, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Air Force Common Admission Test, AFCAT can apply online through the official site of IAF AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 317 posts in the organisation. 

The registration process to fill posts in January 2023 for grant of Short Service Commission in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission and Short Service Commission in Ground Duty Branches was started on December 1, 2021. 

The age limit of the candidate for theflying branch is between 20 to 24 years and for Ground Duty branches is between 20 to 26 years. The educational qualification can be checked on official notification. Candidates who want to apply online can follow these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to apply here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

IAF AFCAT 2021: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of IAF AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in.
  • Click on IAF AFCAT 2021 login link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afcat indian air force sarkari naukri + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out