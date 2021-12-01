IAF AFCAT 2021: Registration for 317 posts begins today, here’s how to apply

Indian Air Force will begin the registration process for IAF AFCAT 2021 on December 1, 2021 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for the Air Force Common Admission Test, AFCAT can apply online through the official site of IAF AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in. The last date to apply online is till December 30, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 317 posts in January 2023 for grant of Short Service Commission in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission and Short Service Commission in Ground Duty Branches. The registration link will be activated at 10 am today. Candidates can follow these simple steps given below to apply online.

IAF AFCAT 2021: How to register

Visit the official site of IAF AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in.

Click on IAF AFCAT 2021 login link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates registering for AFCAT will have to pay ₹250/- as examination fee. However, candidates registering for NCC Special entry is not required to pay.