Indian Air Force will end the IAF AFCAT 2023 registration process on June 30, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Air Force Common Admission Test can do it through the official site of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in. IAF AFCAT 2023: Registration ends on June 30, apply at afcat.cdac.in

The registration process was started on June 1, 2023. Online AFCAT examination will be conducted on August 25, 26 and 27, 2023. The admit card will be available for appearing candidates from August 10, 2023 onwards.

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.

Click on IAF AFCAT 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and register yourself.

Now login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 265 posts in the organization.

The examination fees is ₹250/- for AFCAT entry (not applicable for NCC special entry) may be paid online through the ‘Make Payment’ step on the main menu of the online application. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AFCAT.

