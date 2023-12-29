IAF AFCAT 2024: Registration ends tomorrow at afcat.cdac.in, direct link to apply here

Indian Air Force will end the registration process for IAF AFCAT 2024 on December 30, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Air Force Common Admission Test can do it through the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in. IAF AFCAT 2024: Registration ends tomorrow at afcat.cdac.in, direct link here

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 317 vacancies in the organization. The AFCAT examination will be conducted on February 16, 17 and 18, 2024, at various exam centres across the country.

Candidates should have mandatorily passed with a minimum of 50% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2 level and (aa) Graduation with a minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 24 years to apply for Flying Branch and 20 to 26 years to apply for Ground Duty Branch. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

IAF AFCAT 2024: How to register

Visit the official website at afcat.cdac.in

On the homepage, click on the AFCAT 01/2024 application link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates have to pay ₹550 as registration fees. However, candidates registering for NCC Special entry are not required to pay. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Indian Air Force.