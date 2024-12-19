Menu Explore
IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Notification out at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, registration begins on January 7

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Dec 19, 2024 03:41 PM IST

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024 registration begins on January 7, 2024. The details are given here. 

Indian Air Force has invited applications for IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of IAF Agniveervayu at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Registration begins on January 7(AP (Representational image))
IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Registration begins on January 7(AP (Representational image))

The registration process will begin on January 7 and will end on January 27, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: January 7, 2025
  • Closing date of application: January 27, 2025
  • Online exam dates: March 22, 2025 onwards

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification to apply for the post can be checked on the Detailed Notification available here.

Candidates who want to apply should be born between January 1, 2005 to July 1, 2008. In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the Selection Procedure, then the upper age limit as on date of enrolment should be 21 years.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of three phases of exam- Phase I, II and III. Phase I is the written test for all candidates. II 28. Soon after the declaration of the result of Phase-I (Online) Test, a cut off will be applied on the normalised marks scored by the candidates in the Phase-I Test and state-wise shortlisted candidates will have to appear for Phase 2. Phase 3 is the medical test. Those candidates who qualify Phase 2 will be eligible to appear for Phase 3.

Examination fee

All candidates who want to apply for the post will have to pay examination fee of 550/- plus GST online while registering for the online examination. The payment can be made by Debit Cards/ Credit Cards/ Internet Banking through payment gateway. Candidates are advised to follow the instructions/ steps given on the payment gateway, and also print/ keep transaction details for their records.

