IBPS Calendar 2022-23: Exam dates for RRBs, Clerk, PO, SO released on ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS Calendar 2022-23. The exam dates have been released for the Clerk, Probationary Officers, and Specialist Officers post. Candidates can check the exam dates through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

The Clerk prelims examination will be conducted on August 28, September 3, 4, 2022 and the main exam will be conducted on October 8, 2022. The Probationary Officers prelims exam will be conducted on October 15, 16, 22, 2022 and the main exam will be conducted on November 26, 2022, and Specialist Officers prelims exam will be conducted on December 24 and December 31, 2022, and the main exam will be conducted on January 29, 2023.

<strong>Official Calendar Here&nbsp;</strong>

The RRBs prelims exam will be conducted on August 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2022, and a Single exam for Officer Scale I and III will be conducted September 24, 2022, and the main exam will be conducted on September 24 for Officer Scale I and October 1 for Office Assistants.

The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examinations, wherever applicable. Candidates can check the official site of IBPS for details.