IBPS Clerk 2024: Application window for 6148 vacancies closes tomorrow, direct link to apply and other details here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, will close the application window for recruitment and selection of personnel for the Clerical cadre tomorrow, July 21, 2024. Candidates who are eligible and interested in applying can submit their applications on the official website at ibps.in. IBPS Clerk 2024: Application window for 6148 vacancies will close on July 21, 2024. Candidates can apply via direct link.

Notably, the IBPS website released a message dated July 15 advising candidates to apply for CRP Clerks XIV and pay the application fee before the deadline owing to the heavy load.

As per the official schedule, the Pre-Examination Training (PET) will be conducted from August 12 to 18, 2024.

Also read: Bihar B.Ed counselling 2024: Registration window closes today at biharcetbed-lnmu.in, apply via direct link here

The schedule for other important events is as follows:

The downloading of call letters for Prelims: August 2024

Online examination – Preliminary: August, 2024

Result of online examination – Preliminary: September 2024

Download of Call letter for Mains: September/October, 2024

Online examination – Main: October, 2024

Provisional Allotment: April 2025

Also read: SAMS Odisha +2 merit list 2024 out Round 1 at samsodisha.gov.in, direct link here

Eligibility:

Candidates need to possess a graduation degree in any discipline. They must also have a valid mark sheet or degree certificate.

Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory, and candidates must have a certificate/diploma/degree in computer operations/language or should have studied Computer/Information Technology as one of the subjects at the high school or college level.

Additionally, candidates must be proficient in the official language of the State/UT to which they want to apply.

Also read: ICSI CSEET Result 2024 declared at icsi.edu, direct link to download scorecard and other details here

In terms of age eligibility, candidates must be at least 20 years old and not more than 28 years old as on July 1, 2024. In other words, the candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.07.1996 and not later than 01.07.2004 (both dates inclusive).

For reserved categories, there is a relaxation in the upper age limit.

Through the recruitment drive, a total of 6,148 vacancies are to be filled in participating banks.

IBPS Clerk 2024: Here’s how to apply