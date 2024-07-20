 IBPS Clerk 2024: Application window for 6148 vacancies closes tomorrow, direct link to apply and other details here - Hindustan Times
IBPS Clerk 2024: Application window for 6148 vacancies closes tomorrow, direct link to apply and other details here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma, New Delhi
Jul 20, 2024 05:54 PM IST

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024: Application window will close tomorrow, July 21. Eligible candidates can submit their forms through the direct link below.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, will close the application window for recruitment and selection of personnel for the Clerical cadre tomorrow, July 21, 2024. Candidates who are eligible and interested in applying can submit their applications on the official website at ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk 2024: Application window for 6148 vacancies will close on July 21, 2024. Candidates can apply via direct link.
IBPS Clerk 2024: Application window for 6148 vacancies will close on July 21, 2024. Candidates can apply via direct link.

Notably, the IBPS website released a message dated July 15 advising candidates to apply for CRP Clerks XIV and pay the application fee before the deadline owing to the heavy load.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR IBPS CLERK 2024

As per the official schedule, the Pre-Examination Training (PET) will be conducted from August 12 to 18, 2024.

The schedule for other important events is as follows:

  • The downloading of call letters for Prelims: August 2024
  • Online examination – Preliminary: August, 2024
  • Result of online examination – Preliminary: September 2024
  • Download of Call letter for Mains: September/October, 2024
  • Online examination – Main: October, 2024
  • Provisional Allotment: April 2025

Eligibility:

Candidates need to possess a graduation degree in any discipline. They must also have a valid mark sheet or degree certificate.

Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory, and candidates must have a certificate/diploma/degree in computer operations/language or should have studied Computer/Information Technology as one of the subjects at the high school or college level.

Additionally, candidates must be proficient in the official language of the State/UT to which they want to apply.

In terms of age eligibility, candidates must be at least 20 years old and not more than 28 years old as on July 1, 2024. In other words, the candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.07.1996 and not later than 01.07.2004 (both dates inclusive).

For reserved categories, there is a relaxation in the upper age limit.

Through the recruitment drive, a total of 6,148 vacancies are to be filled in participating banks.

IBPS Clerk 2024: Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official website at ibps.in.
  • On the home page, open the IBPS Clerk registration link.
  • Fill out the registration form, submit and get your login details.
  • Fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents
  • Pay the fee as asked and submit the form.
  • Download the confirmation page.

