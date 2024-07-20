Department of School and Mass Education, Odisha has released SAMS Odisha +2 merit list 2024 out Round 1. Candidates who have applied for the Common Application Form for Class 12 can check the merit list on the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in. SAMS Odisha +2 merit list 2024 out Round 1 at samsodisha.gov.in, direct link here

The publication of the first selection merit list and downloading of intimation letter in the student login can be done today, June 20, 2024.

SAMS Odisha +2 merit list 2024: How to check

To check the merit list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in.

Click on SAMS Odisha +2 merit list 2024 out Round 1 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the merit list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The reporting of first selection applicants and admission updation at Higher Secondary Schools level will be done from July 22 to July 27, 2024. The admission data updation of the first selection applicants and error correction by higher secondary schools in the SAMS e-space can be till July 29, 2024. On-line submission of Slide-up Request by students who have taken admission in First Selection can be done till July 30, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SAMS Odisha.