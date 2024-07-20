Bihar B.Ed counselling 2024: Registration window closes today at biharcetbed-lnmu.in, apply via direct link here
The Bihar B.ED Counselling registrations will close today. Candidates can apply for the counselling process on official website of LNMU at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
Lalit Narayan Mithila University, LNMU, will close the registration window for counselling of the 2-year B.Ed course today, July 20. Eligible candidates interested in participating in the counselling process can submit their applications on the official website of LNMU at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
While registering, candidates will be given the facility for choice filling and preference of colleges/institutions.
DIRECT LINK TO SUBMIT APPLICATIONS FOR BIHAR B.ED COUNSELLING 2024
Once the registration window closes, LNMU will release the allotment results of 1st round on July 25, 2024.
Candidates can confirm the allotted seat with a confirmation fee of ₹3000/- (Rupees Three Thousand only) which is non-refundable, from July 26, 2024, to August 9, 2024.
The paper verification and admission of 1st round at the concerned college/institute is scheduled to take place from July 26, 2024, and August 10, 2024.
The official guidelines released by LNMU stated that “the selection of colleges and preferences is a one-time process. Once a candidate is allotted any college he/she will not be considered for subsequent counseling(s)”
“Reservation rosters are implemented only in Government and Constituent Colleges. 50% of seats in Minority Colleges are reserved for the concerned minority candidates. It is necessary to select at least 3 colleges from one or all universities,” the notice said.
Furthermore, as per the notice, applicants can select a maximum of 9 colleges from one or all universities. It is necessary for Minority Applicants (Muslim/Christian) to select at least one college from any of the concerned minority colleges.
Notably, the registration for Bihar B.ED Counselling began on July 11, 2024.
