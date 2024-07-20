Bihar B.Ed counselling 2024: Registration window closes today at biharcetbed-lnmu.in, apply via direct link here

Lalit Narayan Mithila University, LNMU, will close the registration window for counselling of the 2-year B.Ed course today, July 20. Eligible candidates interested in participating in the counselling process can submit their applications on the official website of LNMU at biharcetbed-lnmu.in. Bihar B.Ed counselling 2024: Registration window closes today at biharcetbe. d-lnmu.in. (HT Representative Image)

While registering, candidates will be given the facility for choice filling and preference of colleges/institutions.

Once the registration window closes, LNMU will release the allotment results of 1st round on July 25, 2024.

Candidates can confirm the allotted seat with a confirmation fee of ₹3000/- (Rupees Three Thousand only) which is non-refundable, from July 26, 2024, to August 9, 2024.

The paper verification and admission of 1st round at the concerned college/institute is scheduled to take place from July 26, 2024, and August 10, 2024.

The official guidelines released by LNMU stated that “the selection of colleges and preferences is a one-time process. Once a candidate is allotted any college he/she will not be considered for subsequent counseling(s)”

“Reservation rosters are implemented only in Government and Constituent Colleges. 50% of seats in Minority Colleges are reserved for the concerned minority candidates. It is necessary to select at least 3 colleges from one or all universities,” the notice said.

Furthermore, as per the notice, applicants can select a maximum of 9 colleges from one or all universities. It is necessary for Minority Applicants (Muslim/Christian) to select at least one college from any of the concerned minority colleges.

Notably, the registration for Bihar B.ED Counselling began on July 11, 2024.

