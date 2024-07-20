SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key: Objection window closing on July 23 at ssc.gov.in, here’s what candidates must know

The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, will be closing the window to raise objections against the provisional answer key 2024 for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination on July 23. Those candidates who want to challenge the answer key can do so by visiting the official website ssc.gov.in. SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key: The window to raise objections will close on July 23, 2024 at 6 PM. (HT file image)

It may be mentioned here that the deadline to raise objections is 6 PM on July 23, 2024. While doing so, candidates must also upload the necessary proof to support their objection.

Besides, for each objection raised, candidates must pay an online fee of ₹100. The SSC had categorically stated in an official notice released earlier that “Representations received after 6.00 PM on 23.07.2024 will not be entertained under any circumstances.”

Based on the challenges received, the commission will prepare the SSC Final Answer Key 2024 which will be uploaded on the official website.

Notably, the SSC released the CHSL Answer Key 2024 on July 18, which candidates can download by entering their roll number and password.

“The candidates Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys are now available and the same can be accessed through the website of the Commission (i.e. https://ssc/gov.in). The candidates may log in by using their Registration Number and Password during the period specified,” the SSC notice said.

The SSC CHSL tier 1 examination was held in the CBT (computer-based test) mode on July 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, and 11. The recruitment examination was held to fill around 3,712 vacancies in various user departments under the central government.

Meanwhile, to download the SSC CHSL Answer Key 2024, the steps mentioned below can be followed:

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the Login tab available on the home page.

Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

Find the SSC CHSL Answer Key 2024 link and click on it.

The SSC CHSL Answer Key 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the answer key and keep a printout for further need.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.