TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 1 declared at tgeapcet.nic.in, direct link to check here

Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has declared the TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 1 today, July 19, 2024. Registered candidates can check the first phase seat allotment result on the official website of TS EAPCET at tgeapcet.nic.in. TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling Result Live Updates TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 1 has been declared at tgeapcet.nic.in. Candidates can check the allotment results via the direct link. (HT file image)

To check the seat allotment results, candidates will have to enter details such as ROC Form Number, TGEAPCET Hall Ticket Number, Password, and Date of Birth in the Candidate Login section available on the official website.

Following the declaration of results, the window for payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website has been opened for candidates from today until July 23, 2024.

The payment of the tuition fee can be done through online mode either by credit card, debit card, or net banking within the prescribed time, and self-report through the candidate login section.

Furthermore, candidates can also follow the steps mentioned below to download the seat allotment result for Phase 1.

TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website of TS EAPCET at tgeapcet.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result for the Phase 1 link

Enter the credentials to log in and click on the submit.

The TS EAMCET Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Check and verify the seat allotment result.

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Meanwhile, the phase 2 registration process of TS EAMCET counselling will commence on July 26 and the certificate verification for candidates whose slots are already booked in the second phase will be done on July 27, 2024.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of TS EAMCET for more information.