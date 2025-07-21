IBPS PO 2025: Last date today to apply for 5208 vacancies at ibps.in

IBPS PO 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the online registration process for the Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (PO/MT) 2025 recruitment examination today, July 21. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for IBPS PO 2025 at ibps.in. The direct link is given below. IBPS PO 2025: Last date to apply today

IBPS startedthe registration process for the recruitment examination on July 1. As per the schedule, the institute will hold pre-examination training and release admit cards for prelims in August. The exact date for the exam will be mentioned on admit cards.

IBPS PO 2025: Important dates

IBPS PO Prelims exam: August

IBPS PO Prelims result: September

Mains exam admit card: September/October

Mains exam: October

Mains result: November

Personality test: November/ December

Interview: December 2025/ January 2026

Provisional allotment: January/ February 2026

This recruitment drive is for 5208 vacancies of the participating banks.

BANK OF BARODA: 1000 vacancies

BANK OF INDIA: 700

BANK OF MAHARASHTRA: 1000

CANARA BANK: 1000

CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA: 500

INDIAN BANK: Not reported

INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK: 450

PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK: 200

PUNJAB & SIND BANK: 358

UCO BANK: Not reported

UNION BANK OF INDIA: Not reported

IBPS PO 2025: Eligibility criteria

On July 1, 2025, candidates must be at least 20 and not more than 30. The upper age limit will be relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Candidates also need a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

In addition, IBPS PO 2025 candidates must ensure that they maintain a healthy credit history when joining the participating banks. The minimum credit score will be as per the participating banks' policy.

“Those candidates whose CIBIL or other similar agencies has not been updated before the date of joining, have to either get the status updated or produce the NOCs from lender to the effect that there is no outstanding with respect to the accounts adversely reflected in the report, failing which the letter of offer may be withdrawn / cancelled. The final discretion in this regard remains with the allotted Bank,” IBPS said.

The application fee is ₹175 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates and ₹850 for all others.