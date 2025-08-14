IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 News: Where, how to download hall tickets for Probationary Officer prelims exam when released

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is expected to release the IBPS PO prelims Admit Card 2025 soon. When released, candidates appearing for the Probationary Officers Preliminary Examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at ibps.in. IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 News: Check the steps to download Probationary Officer prelims hall tickets when released. (Representative image)

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at ibps.in On the home page, click on the link to download the IBPS PO Admit Card 2025. On the next page, enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check the admit card displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

It is mandatory to carry the admit card on the day of examination.

As per the official schedule, the IBPS PO Preliminary Examinations 2025 will be conducted on August 17, 23 and 24, 2025.

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025, which will be followed by the interview round.

It may be mentioned here that the institute had recently issued the admit cards for the Probationary Officers Pre Examination Training which is conducted in online mode for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Other Backward Classes/ Minority Communities.

According to the institute, no candidate will acquire the right to be selected in any of the participating banks by merely attending the Pre-Examination Training.

Notably, through this recruitment drive, the IBPS aims to fill 5,208 Probationary Officer vacancies.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS.