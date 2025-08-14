UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025 News: Steps to download Civil Services main hall tickets when released

The Union Public Service Commission is expected to release the UPSC Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2025 soon. When released, candidates who are appearing for the the Civil Services Main examination 2025 will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2025 live updates The UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2025 will be conducted on August 22, 23, 24, 30 and 31, 2025, in two shifts. (HT File/Representative image)

UPSC Mains Hall Tickets 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets:

1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the admit card displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

The UPSC Mains exam will be conducted on August 22, 23, 24, 30 and 31, 2025, in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 9 am and conclude at 12 noon, and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

It may mentioned here that the UPSC main exam will consist of two papers- Paper A and B. The papers on Indian languages and English (Paper A and paper B) will be of Matriculation or equivalent standard and will be of qualifying nature. The marks obtained in these papers will not be counted for ranking.

Prior to this, the commission had released the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Results in June 2025. The preliminary examination was conducted on May 25, 2025. There were two objective-type papers (MCQs), each held for two hours and carrying a maximum of 200 marks.

Candidates must note that here that the UPSC CSE prelims was only a screening test, and marks obtained here will not be counted for determining the final merit list.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 979 vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC.