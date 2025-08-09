Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for Lecturer and other posts at upsc.gov.in, details here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 09:12 am IST

UPSC will recruit for Lecturer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply at upsc.gov.in. 

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications for Lecturer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill 15 posts in the organisation.

The last date to apply is August 28, 2025 and the last date for printing of completely submitted online application is August 29, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Assistant Director: 3 posts

2. Lecturer (English): 5 posts

3. Lecturer (Mathematics): 7 posts

Eligibility Criteria

1. Assistant Director: Bachelor’s degree in Science from a recognized University or Diploma in any branch of Engineering or Technology from a recognized University or Institution.

2. Lecturer (English): Post Graduation in English with B.Ed.

3. Lecturer (Mathematics): Post Graduation in Mathematics with B.Ed.

Selection Process

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100.

In cases where selection is made by Recruitment Test (RT) followed by interview, the candidate will have to achieve minimum level of suitability in their respective category at Interview stage.

Application Fee

The application fee is 25/- for all categories. The payment can be done in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Detailed Notification Here

