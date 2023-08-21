News / Education / Employment News / IBPS PO, SO 2023: Last date to apply on ibps.in

IBPS PO, SO 2023: Last date to apply on ibps.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 21, 2023 10:25 AM IST

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2023: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on ibps.in.

IBPS PO, SO 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the application window of the Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (CRP PO/MT 2023) and Specialist Officer (CRP SO 2023) today, August 21. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on ibps.in. The window for payment of the exam fee also closes today.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply on ibps.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
IBPS PO prelims exam call letters will be out in September and IBPS SO call letters will release in December.

The PO/MT prelims exam is tentatively scheduled for September/October. For SO, the exam is likely to be held in December.

For both exams, the application fee is 175 for SC, ST and PwBD candidates. For all others, the fee is 850.

The recruitment drive of IBPS PO/MT is 462 and for various posts of IBPS SO recruitment, the total number of vacancies is 1,402.

For eligibility criteria and other details, refer to the notifications.

How to apply for IBPS PO, SO 2023

  1. Go to ibps.in.
  2. Now, open the CRP Specialist Officers or CRP PO/MT tab, as required.
  3. Go to CRP Specialist Officers XIII or CRP PO/MT XIII.
  4. Open the application link and complete the process.

IBPS SO 2023 registration.

IBPS PO 2023 registration.

