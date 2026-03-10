IDBI Bank JAM Recruitment 2026: Apply for 1100 posts at idbi.bank.in, direct link to apply here
IDBI Bank has invited applications for Junior Assistant Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IDBI Bank at idbi.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1100 posts in the organisation.
The online registration process commenced on March 8 and will close on March 19, 2026. The tentative date of online test is April 12, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the post should have Bachelor’s degree with minimum 60% for General, EWS and OBC candidates (55% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates) in any discipline from a University recognized/ approved by the Government / Govt. Bodies viz., AICTE, UGC, etc. The age limit to apply should be between 20 to 25 years i.e., must have been born not earlier than March 2, 2001 and not later than March 01, 2006 (both dates inclusive).
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of Online Test (OT), Document Verification (DV), Personal Interview (PI) and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT). Fitness of the candidates after PRMT would be based on the prevailing guidelines of the Bank.
Application Fees
The application fee is ₹250/- for SC/ST/Pd.D. candidates, ₹1050/- for all other candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit / Credit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Internet Banking, Wallets, UPI etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IDBI Bank.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
