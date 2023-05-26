Home / Education / Employment News / IDBI Executive Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1036 posts at idbibank.in

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1036 posts at idbibank.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 26, 2023 02:25 PM IST

IDBI will recruit candidates for Executive posts. Candidates can apply for 1036 posts at idbibank.in.

IDBI Bank has invited applications for Executive posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of IDBI at idbibank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1036 posts in the organization.

The application process will begin on May 24 and will end on June 7, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

A Graduate from a recognized university. Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying the eligibility criteria. The university / institute should be recognized / approved by Government; Government Bodies viz., AICTE, UGC etc. The age limit should be between 20 to 25 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process shall comprise of an Online Test (OT), Document Verification (DV) and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT). For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

Application Fees

The application fees is 1000/- for all candidates and 200/- for SC, ST, PWD category candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

Detailed Notification Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
