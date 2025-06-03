IDBI JAM, Grade O Admit Card 2025 released at idbibank.in, direct link to download here

IDBI Bank released the admit card for the recruitment exam of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Grade O posts on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Candidates appeared for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in. IDBI JAM, Grade O Admit Card 2025 are out at idbibank.in. The direct link to download is given here.

The IDBI JAM Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded till June 8, 2025. There will be 200 questions, carrying a total of 200 marks. The total duration of the exam is 120 minutes.

Notably, the recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 8, 2025. There will be four structures of the online test.

Logical Reasoning, Data Analysis, and Interpretation will have 60 questions carrying 1 mark each. The time allotted is 40 minutes. English Language will have 40 questions carrying 1 mark each, and time allotted is 20 minutes. Quantitative Aptitude will have 40 questions carrying 1 mark each, and time allotted is 35 minutes. General/Economy/Banking Awareness/Computer/IT will have 60 questions carrying 1 mark each, and time allotted is 25 minutes.

The tests except English Language will be held bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi.

There will also be negative marking for wrong answers marked in the online examination. For each wrong answer, 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted.

Through this recruitment drive, the IDBI Bank aims to fill 676 Junior Assistant Manager posts.

IDBI JAM Admit Card 2025: How to download hall tickets

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their hall tickets:

1. Visit the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in.

2. Click on careers link and then to current openings link.

3. Next, click on the link titled, “Recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) Grade 'O' : 2025-26”

4. Click on the link to download the call letter.

5. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

6. Check your admit card displayed on the screen.

7. Download and keep a printout for further use.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IDBI Bank.