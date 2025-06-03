Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
OPSC Medical Officer hall tickets 2025 released at opsc.gov.in, direct link to download here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 03, 2025 01:47 PM IST

OPSC Medical Officer hall tickets 2025 has been released at opsc.gov.in. The direct link to download is given below. 

Odisha Public Service Commission, OPSC, has released Medical Officer Exam  Admit Card 2025 on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Candidates appearing in the recruitment exam can download their hall tickets from the official website at opsc.gov.in. 

Candidates will need to enter details like Examination Name, PPSAN, and Date of Birth to download the hall tickets. 

Direct link to download OPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2025

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 8, 2025 in centres across Odisha. The written examination will comprise of one paper consisting 200 questions, carrying a total of 200 marks.

The question will be of objective type Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) with OMR evaluation. Candidates will be given three hours to complete the paper. 

There will also be negative marking, meaning for each wrong answer, 25% mark will be deducted.

Through this recruitment drive, the Odisha Public Service Commission aims to fill a total of 5248 vacancies. 

OPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2025: How to download hall tickets

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets: 

  1. Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download the admit card for Medical Officer recruitment exam 2025.
  3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. 
  4. Check the admit card displayed on the screen. 
  5. Download and keep a printout of the hall ticket for further use.

Candidates are also required to go through the important instructions carefully before taking the exam.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of OPSC. 

Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
