SSC Selection Posts Phase XIII: Registration for 2423 posts begins at ssc.gov.in, details here

Staff Selection Commission has started the registration process for SSC Selection Posts Phase XIII. Candidates who want to apply for various posts can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC Selection Posts Phase XIII: Registration for 2423 posts begin, details here

The registration process commenced on June 2, 2025. The last date to apply is June 23, 2025. The last date for making online fee payment is June 24, 2025. The correction window will open on June 28 and will close on June 30, 2025. The computer-based examination will be held from July 24 to August 4, 2025.

Candidates who qualify in Computer-Based Examinations will have to upload all relevant documents on the Portal for scrutiny. If they fail to do so, their candidature will be summarily rejected.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise a written exam. There will be three separate Computer-Based Examinations (CBE) of Objective-Type Multiple-Choice Questions for the posts with a minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary (10+2), and Graduation & above levels. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100/-. The women candidates and the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and the Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid online only through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Master, Maestro Card, or by RuPay Credit or Debit Card.

Correction Fee

The Commission will levy a uniform charge of ₹ 200/- for making corrections and re-submitting the modified/corrected application for the first time, and thereafter, ₹500/- for making the correction and re-submitting the modified/ corrected application for the second time. The prescribed correction charges will be applicable to all candidates irrespective of their Gender/Categories. The correction charges can be paid by online mode only through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Master, Maestro Card, or by RuPay Credit or Debit Card.