IGNOU, CII organise mega job drive in Delhi; Tata Motors, Axis Bank among recruiters

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), organised a mega job drive in New Delhi on December 23, 2025, aimed at creating employment opportunities for IGNOU students and alumni across sectors.

Held at the NBCC Education Development Centre (EDC) in Ghitorni, the job drive was organised under the IGNOU–CII Career Edge Academy and saw participation from several leading companies, including Tata Motors, Apollo Munich Health Insurance, Axis Bank, Razorpay, Tata Play Fiber and Ather, among others.

According to officials, the event witnessed a large turnout of IGNOU learners and alumni, including graduates and diploma holders, who explored opportunities across a wide range of roles. Recruiters offered positions in customer service, sales, technical support, international voice processes, banking and insurance support, as well as software and technical process roles.

IGNOU vice-chancellor Prof Uma Kanjilal extended her best wishes to both candidates and participating organisations. She said such initiatives play an important role in motivating learners and strengthening industry-academia engagement. She also expressed hope that similar collaborations would encourage more companies to take part in future job fairs organised by the university.

A key attraction for job seekers was the diversity of roles available for both freshers and experienced candidates, with companies offering competitive salary packages and flexible work shifts. Some roles also came with additional benefits such as performance-linked incentives, cab facilities, insurance coverage and outstation support, making them particularly attractive to candidates from different regions.

The job drive provided candidates with the opportunity to interact directly with multiple recruiters on a single platform, enabling them to compare roles, understand industry expectations and explore career pathways aligned with their qualifications and experience.

Officials said the IGNOU–CII Career Edge Academy aims to bridge the gap between education and employment by equipping learners with industry-relevant skills and facilitating direct engagement with employers. Such job drives, they added, are part of broader efforts to enhance employability among open and distance learning students by connecting them with formal sector opportunities.

IGNOU currently caters to a large and diverse learner base across the country, and initiatives like this are expected to play a key role in improving placement access for students pursuing higher education through flexible learning modes.

(Based on press note issued by IGNOU)