IGNOU, CII organise mega job drive in Delhi; Tata Motors, Axis Bank among recruiters
The IGNOU–CII job drive attracted numerous candidates, offering positions across various sectors with competitive salaries and benefits.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), organised a mega job drive in New Delhi on December 23, 2025, aimed at creating employment opportunities for IGNOU students and alumni across sectors.
Held at the NBCC Education Development Centre (EDC) in Ghitorni, the job drive was organised under the IGNOU–CII Career Edge Academy and saw participation from several leading companies, including Tata Motors, Apollo Munich Health Insurance, Axis Bank, Razorpay, Tata Play Fiber and Ather, among others.
According to officials, the event witnessed a large turnout of IGNOU learners and alumni, including graduates and diploma holders, who explored opportunities across a wide range of roles. Recruiters offered positions in customer service, sales, technical support, international voice processes, banking and insurance support, as well as software and technical process roles.
IGNOU vice-chancellor Prof Uma Kanjilal extended her best wishes to both candidates and participating organisations. She said such initiatives play an important role in motivating learners and strengthening industry-academia engagement. She also expressed hope that similar collaborations would encourage more companies to take part in future job fairs organised by the university.
A key attraction for job seekers was the diversity of roles available for both freshers and experienced candidates, with companies offering competitive salary packages and flexible work shifts. Some roles also came with additional benefits such as performance-linked incentives, cab facilities, insurance coverage and outstation support, making them particularly attractive to candidates from different regions.
The job drive provided candidates with the opportunity to interact directly with multiple recruiters on a single platform, enabling them to compare roles, understand industry expectations and explore career pathways aligned with their qualifications and experience.
Officials said the IGNOU–CII Career Edge Academy aims to bridge the gap between education and employment by equipping learners with industry-relevant skills and facilitating direct engagement with employers. Such job drives, they added, are part of broader efforts to enhance employability among open and distance learning students by connecting them with formal sector opportunities.
IGNOU currently caters to a large and diverse learner base across the country, and initiatives like this are expected to play a key role in improving placement access for students pursuing higher education through flexible learning modes.
(Based on press note issued by IGNOU)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.
Our Coverage Areas
1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.
2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.
3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.
4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.
5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.
6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.
Meet the Team
1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor
A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.
2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer
With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.
3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer
Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.
4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer
A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.
At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News