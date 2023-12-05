Indira Gandhi Open University has invited applications for Junior Assistant cum Typist (JAT) and Stenographer posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 21. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at exams.nta.ac.in. Candidates can make corrections in their applications from December 22 to December 25. IGNOU Recruitment 2023: Apply for 102 JAT and Stenographer posts till Dec 21

IGNOU Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 102 vacancies of which 50 vacancies are for the post of Junior Assistant cumTypist (JAT) and 52 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer.

IGNOU Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for the Unreserved (UR) & OBC categories. For SC, ST, EWS, FEMALE, and PwBD categories the application fee is ₹600.

IGNOU Recruitment 2023 age limit:

For the Junior Assistant cum Typist (JAT) the candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 27 years. For the Stenographer post the candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 30 years.

IGNOU Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Register and proceed with the application

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee'

Submit the form and take print for the future reference.