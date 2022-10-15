IIT Mandi recruitment 2022: Apply for Non- Teaching posts at oas.iitmandi.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) has invited application for Non- Teaching posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of application form is October 28. Interested candidates can apply online at oas.iitmandi.ac.in.

IIT Mandi recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 35 vacancies of Junior Accountant, Junior Assistant, and Sports Officer.

Junior Accountant: 8

Junior Assistant: 25

Sports Officer: 2

IIT Mandi recruitment 2022 age limit: The maximum age limit for the post of Junior Accountant and Junior Assistant is 30 years. The upper age for the post of Sports Officer is 40 years.

IIT Mandi recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹500 for unreserved category, ₹400 for OBC category, and ₹300 for SC/ST/Women/PwD/ESM category.

For the post of Sports officer the application fee is ₹1000.

IIT Mandi recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at oas.iitmandi.ac.in.