India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Registration for 12828 posts ends tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 10, 2023 11:34 AM IST

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 registration ends tomorrow, June 11, 2023. Candidates can apply through the direct link given below.

India Post will close registration process for GDS recruitment on June 11, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Gramin Dak Sevaks can apply online through the official site of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 12828 posts in the organisation.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Registration for 12828 posts ends tomorrow (HT Photo)
Candidates who have passed Secondary School Examination in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) can apply for the posts. The age limit should be between 18 to 40 years of age.

Direct link to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
  • Click on registration link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Now fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is Rs.100/-. The fees is to be paid by the applicants for all posts notified in choice of Division. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female applicants, SC /ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants.

