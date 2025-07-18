Indian Bank has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1500 Apprentice posts in the organisation. Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1500 posts at indianbank.in, direct link to apply here

The registration process begins on July 18 and will end on August 7, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government. Candidates should have completed & have passing certificate for their graduation on or after 01.04.2021.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 28 years as on cut-off date. However, relaxation in upper age limit for categories like SC/ST/OBC/PWBD etc. as per Govt. of India guidelines is applicable.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online test, local language proficiency test.

Online Test: The Online Test (Objective multiple choice Type) will consist of five parts / sections: Reasoning Aptitude, Computer Knowledge, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness with Special Reference to Banking Industry. A total of 100 questions will be asked and the maximum marks is 100. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT): The candidates applying for training seats (Vacancies) of a particular state, should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking, and understanding) in any one of the specified local languages of that State.

Application Fees

The application fee is ₹800/- plus GST for General/OBC/EWS candidates and ₹175/- plus GST for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. Bank Transaction charges for Online Payment of application fees/intimation charges will have to be borne by the candidate. The payment can be made by using Debit or Credit cards or Internet Banking by providing information as asked on the screen.