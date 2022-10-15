Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply for Civilian MT Driver & other posts
Indian Coast Guard will recruit candidates for Civilian MT Driver and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Coast Guard at indiancoastguard.gov.in.
The last date to apply for the posts is 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Civilian MT Driver: 2 Posts
- Fork Lift Operator: 1 Post
- Store Keeper Grade: 1 Post
- Carpenter: 1 Post
- Sheet Metal Worker: 1 Post
- Unskilled Labourer: 1 Post
- Engine Driver: 1 Post
- MT Fitter/ MT: 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Indian Coast Guard at indiancoastguard.gov.in.
