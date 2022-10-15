Home / Education / Employment News / Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply for Civilian MT Driver & other posts

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply for Civilian MT Driver & other posts

employment news
Published on Oct 15, 2022 09:03 AM IST

Indian Coast Guard will recruit candidates for Civilian MT Driver and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Coast Guard at indiancoastguard.gov.in.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply for Civilian MT Driver &amp; other posts
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply for Civilian MT Driver & other posts
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Coast Guard will recruit candidates can for Civilian MT Driver and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Coast Guard at indiancoastguard.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Civilian MT Driver: 2 Posts
  • Fork Lift Operator: 1 Post
  • Store Keeper Grade: 1 Post
  • Carpenter: 1 Post
  • Sheet Metal Worker: 1 Post
  • Unskilled Labourer: 1 Post
  • Engine Driver: 1 Post
  • MT Fitter/ MT: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Indian Coast Guard at indiancoastguard.gov.in.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
sarkari naukri

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out