Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Apply for Sailor posts till Match 7
- Interested and eligible candidates can check the official notification online at joinindiannavy.gov.in.
The Indian Navy has released an official notification for the recruitment of sailors under the sports quota on its official website.
Interested and eligible candidates can check the official notification online at joinindiannavy.gov.in.
"Outstanding sportsmen who have participated at International / Junior or Senior National Championship / Senior State Championship/ All India Inter University Championship in Athletics, Aquatics, Basket-ball, Boxing, Cricket, Football, Gymnastics, Handball, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Squash, Fencing, Golf, Tennis, Kayaking & Canoeing, Rowing, Shooting, Sailing & Wind Surfing," read the official notification.
Eligibility Criteria:
Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR): A candidate should have passed class 12th or intermediate examination in any stream from a recognized board.
Matric Recruits (MR): A candidate should have passed class 10th or matric examination from a recognized board.
How to apply:
The candidate should download the application forms available on the official website. After filling the form, aspirants are required to send it via post to "The Secretary, Indian Navy Sports Control Board,7th floor, Chankya Bhavan, Integrated Headquarters MoD (Navy), New Delhi 110021." The last date to apply is March 7, 2021.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.
