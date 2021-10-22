IOCL recruitment 2021: Apply for apprentices posts, direct link

IOCL apprentices Recruitment 2021: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications from candidates for posts of apprentices for its Refineries. The application process began on October 22 and the last date to fill the online application form is November 12. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.

The tentative date for the written test is November 21.

IOCL apprentices recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill various vacancies of trade apprentices and technician apprentices at its refineries at Guwahati, Barauni, Gujarat, Haldia, Mathura, PRPC, Panipat Digboi, Bongaigaon, and Paradip.

IOCL apprentices recruitment age limit: The minimum age limit of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age limit of the candidates should be 24 years as on October 31.

IOCL apprentices recruitment selection process: Selection of the candidates will be based on the marks obtained by them in Written Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria. For details check notification below:

IOCL apprentices recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of IOCL at iocl.com

On the homepage click on the What’s New

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Go to Engagement of Apprentices under Refineries Division

Click on Apply Online

Fill the application form and submit

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

candidates can check the detailed notification here.